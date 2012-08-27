Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 24/08#### 80.36 23/08#### 86.78 22/08#### 87.18 21/08#### 87.18 17/08#### 88.98 16/08#### 89.48 14/08#### 87.78 13/08#### 90.98 11/08#### 90.13 10/08#### 90.13 09/08#### 90.65 08/08#### 90.05 07/08#### 90.25 06/08#### 90.20 04/08#### 95.55 03/08#### 95.55 02/08#### 95.60 01/08#### 135.55 31/07#### 142.16 30/07#### 192.16 28/07#### 129.25 27/07#### 129.25 26/07#### 136.75 25/07#### 191.25 24/07#### 200.40 23/07#### 152.06 21/07#### 121.22 20/07#### 215.22 19/07#### 215.22 18/07#### 215.22 17/07#### 211.83 16/07#### 215.13 14/07#### 209.35 13/07#### 170.60 12/07#### 176.75 11/07#### 176.08 10/07#### 211.08 09/07#### 210.08 07/07#### 208.33 06/07#### 179.33 05/07#### 186.73 04/07#### 186.78 03/07#### 217.17 02/07### 178.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre #### - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ### - Includes 22.8 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ^ - Includes 45.20 billion rupees under special refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai)