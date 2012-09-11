Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 10/09### 70.11 08/09### 47.71 07/09### 47.61 06/09### 47.52 05/09### 65.37 04/09### 82.89 03/09### 82.89 01/09### 82.89 31/08### 82.89 30/08### 82.89 29/08### 96.47 28/08### 88.97 27/08### 80.47 25/08### 80.47 24/08### 80.36 23/08## 86.78 22/08## 87.18 21/08## 87.18 17/08## 88.98 16/08## 89.48 14/08## 87.78 13/08## 90.98 11/08## 90.13 10/08## 90.13 09/08## 90.65 08/08## 90.05 07/08## 90.25 06/08## 90.20 04/08## 95.55 03/08## 95.55 02/08## 95.60 01/08## 135.55 31/07## 142.16 30/07## 192.16 28/07## 129.25 27/07## 129.25 26/07## 136.75 25/07## 191.25 24/07## 200.40 23/07## 152.06 21/07## 121.22 20/07## 215.22 19/07## 215.22 18/07## 215.22 17/07## 211.83 16/07## 215.13 14/07## 209.35 13/07## 170.60 12/07## 176.75 11/07## 176.08 10/07## 211.08 09/07## 210.08 07/07## 208.33 06/07## 179.33 05/07## 186.73 04/07## 186.78 03/07## 217.17 02/07# 178.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre ### - Includes 25.37 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ## - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special Refinance facility # - Includes 22.8 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ^ - Includes 45.20 billion rupees under special refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)