Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 25/10### 175.89 23/10### 175.71 22/10### 168.71 20/10### 128.37 19/10### 157.17 18/10### 156.17 17/10### 168.17 16/10### 168.17 15/10### 177.83 13/10### 170.53 12/10### 170.53 11/10### 161.07 10/10### 140.82 09/10### 155.82 08/10### 141.14 06/10### 133.74 05/10### 38.84 04/10### 42.79 03/10### 56.85 01/10### 164.56 29/09## 176.68 28/09# 176.68 27/09# 162.91 26/09# 162.91 25/09* 174.34 24/09* 169.09 22/09* 113.32 21/09* 166.64 20/09@ 197.23 18/09@ 187.73 17/09@ 137.52 15/09@ 82.88 14/09@ 75.42 13/09@ 75.65 12/09@ 75.20 11/09@ 73.39 10/09@ 70.11 08/09@ 47.71 07/09@ 47.61 06/09@ 47.52 05/09@ 65.37 04/09@ 82.89 03/09@ 82.89 01/09@ 82.89 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ### - Includes 5.27 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ## - Includes 13.56 billion rupees under special refinance facility # - Includes 8.29 billion rupees under special Refinance facility * - Includes 19.72 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @ - Includes 25.37 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Shamik Paul)