Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
05/11#### 176.81
03/11#### 148.77
02/11#### 178.77
01/11### 189.77
31/10### 184.51
30/10### 184.51
29/10### 175.22
27/10### 175.89
25/10### 175.89
23/10### 175.71
22/10### 168.71
20/10### 128.37
19/10### 157.17
18/10### 156.17
17/10### 168.17
16/10### 168.17
15/10### 177.83
13/10### 170.53
12/10### 170.53
11/10### 161.07
10/10### 140.82
09/10### 155.82
08/10### 141.14
06/10### 133.74
05/10### 38.84
04/10### 42.79
03/10### 56.85
01/10### 164.56
29/09## 176.68
28/09# 176.68
27/09# 162.91
26/09# 162.91
25/09* 174.34
24/09* 169.09
22/09* 113.32
21/09* 166.64
20/09@ 197.23
18/09@ 187.73
17/09@ 137.52
15/09@ 82.88
14/09@ 75.42
13/09@ 75.65
12/09@ 75.20
11/09@ 73.39
10/09@ 70.11
08/09@ 47.71
07/09@ 47.61
06/09@ 47.52
05/09@ 65.37
04/09@ 82.89
03/09@ 82.89
01/09@ 82.89
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
#### - Includes 10.66 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
### - Includes 5.27 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
## - Includes 13.56 billion rupees under special
refinance facility
# - Includes 8.29 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
* - Includes 19.72 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@ - Includes 25.37 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)