EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm in narrow trade; yuan eases after 4-day rally

(Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick June 2 Asian currencies held mostly steady in tight range trade against a firmer dollar on Friday, while the Chinese yuan snapped four straight sessions of gains as tight offshore liquidity eased. Investors refrained from making major trades ahead of non-farm payrolls data from the United States due later on Friday, which could bolster the odds for an interest rate rise in June. A solid number will support the outlook for a