Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 21/01@@@@@ 212.88 19/01@@@@@ 212.43 18/01@@@@@ 212.57 17/01@@@@@@ 218.06 16/01@@@@@@ 218.06 15/01@@@@@@ 236.31 14/01@@@@@@ 226.76 12/01@@@@@@ 219.62 11/01@@@@@@ 195.77 10/01@@@@@@ 228.99 09/01@@@@@@ 228.99 08/01@@@@@@ 224.99 07/01@@@@@@ 209.99 05/01@@@@@@ 214.43 04/01@@@@@@ 214.43 03/01@@@@@ 206.36 02/01@@@@@ 206.76 01/01@@@@@ 224.44 30/12@@@@@ 241.64 29/12@@@@@ 211.89 28/12@@@@@ 206.92 27/12@@@@@ 213.31 26/12@@@@ 219.10 24/12@@@@ 222.62 22/12@@@@ 224.17 21/12@@@@ 242.97 20/12@@ 254.99 19/12@@@ 249.51 18/12@@@ 236.51 17/12@@@ 241.51 15/12@@@ 242.26 14/12@@@ 141.71 13/12@@ 240.36 12/12@@ 232.46 11/12@@ 232.46 10/12@@ 231.86 08/12@@ 220.76 07/12@@ 228.66 06/12@ 246.44 05/12@ 238.54 04/12@ 238.14 03/12@ 242.70 01/12@ 225.94 30/11@ 212.65 29/11@ 215.70 27/11@ 215.70 24/11@ 212.95 23/11@ 212.95 22/11### 206.64 21/11### 205.74 20/11### 205.09 19/11### 188.69 17/11### 185.44 16/11### 181.39 15/11### 172.35 12/11## 147.71 10/11## 128.46 09/11## 178.46 08/11# 171.23 07/11# 173.03 06/11# 172.28 05/11# 176.81 03/11# 148.77 02/11# 178.77 01/11^ 189.77 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@-Includes 16.15 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@-Includes 21.73 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@-Includes 27.22 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @-Includes 32.65 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ###- Includes 21.58 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ## - Includes 16.09 billion rupees under special Refinance facility # - Includes 10.66 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ^ - Includes 5.27 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)