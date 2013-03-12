US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 11/03#### 215.60 09/03#### 236.76 08/03#### 149.68 07/03### 227.86 06/03### 163.77 05/03### 172.22 04/03## 137.92 02/03## 161.79 01/03## 187.99 28/02## 272.57 27/02# 266.08 26/02~~~~ 259.14 25/02~~~~ 256.10 23/02~~~~ 165.37 22/02~~~~ 221.32 21/02~~~ 220.73 20/02~~~ 220.78 18/02~~ 209.67 16/02~~ 208.96 15/02~~ 217.56 14/02~ 217.19 13/02^^^^^^ 212.19 12/02^^^^^^ 210.79 11/02^^^^^ 205.93 09/02^^^^ 201.89 08/02^^^^ 141.65 07/02^^^^ 191.07 06/02^^^ 215.70 05/02^^ 135.61 04/02^^ 180.61 02/02^ 83.99 01/02^^ 199.75 31/01^ 192.00 30/01^ 201.99 29/01@@@@@@@ 207.97 28/01@@@@@@@ 203.84 24/01@@@@@@@ 202.79 23/01@@@@@ 203.40 22/01@@@@@ 204.58 21/01@@@@@ 212.88 19/01@@@@@ 212.43 18/01@@@@@ 212.57 17/01@@@@@@ 218.06 16/01@@@@@@ 218.06 15/01@@@@@@ 236.31 14/01@@@@@@ 226.76 12/01@@@@@@ 219.62 11/01@@@@@@ 195.77 10/01@@@@@@ 228.99 09/01@@@@@@ 228.99 08/01@@@@@@ 224.99 07/01@@@@@@ 209.99 05/01@@@@@@ 214.43 04/01@@@@@@ 214.43 03/01@@@@@ 206.36 02/01@@@@@ 206.76 01/01@@@@@ 224.44 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre #### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ### - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ## - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 59.38 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~~ - Includes 57.44 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~ - Includes 54.74 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~ - Includes 43.63 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 43.25 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^^ - Includes 37.86 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^ - Includes 32.50 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^ - Includes 29.86 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 26.88 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 24.92 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 5.49 billion rupees under special refinance Facility and 1.62 billion rupees of refinance under Forex swap @@@@@@@ - Includes 10.88 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.