Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
26/03@@ 338.39
25/03@@ 264.70
23/03@ 229.05
22/03###### 196.69
21/03##### 288.32
20/03##### 258.47
19/03#### 243.47
18/03#### 235.20
16/03#### 167.77
15/03#### 152.52
14/03#### 218.63
13/03#### 199.13
12/03#### 213.60
11/03#### 215.60
09/03#### 236.76
08/03#### 149.68
07/03### 227.86
06/03### 163.77
05/03### 172.22
04/03## 137.92
02/03## 161.79
01/03## 187.99
28/02## 272.57
27/02# 266.08
26/02~~~~ 259.14
25/02~~~~ 256.10
23/02~~~~ 165.37
22/02~~~~ 221.32
21/02~~~ 220.73
20/02~~~ 220.78
18/02~~ 209.67
16/02~~ 208.96
15/02~~ 217.56
14/02~ 217.19
13/02^^^^^^ 212.19
12/02^^^^^^ 210.79
11/02^^^^^ 205.93
09/02^^^^ 201.89
08/02^^^^ 141.65
07/02^^^^ 191.07
06/02^^^ 215.70
05/02^^ 135.61
04/02^^ 180.61
02/02^ 83.99
01/02^^ 199.75
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@ - Includes 91.52 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@ - Includes 84.09 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@ - Includes 82.73 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
###### - Includes 80.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
##### - Includes 77.62 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
#### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
### - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 59.38 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~~~ - Includes 57.44 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~~ - Includes 54.74 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~ - Includes 43.63 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~ - Includes 43.25 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^^ - Includes 37.86 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^ - Includes 32.50 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^ - Includes 29.86 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^ - Includes 26.88 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^ - Includes 24.92 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^ - Includes 5.49 billion rupees under special refinance
Facility and 1.62 billion rupees of refinance under
Forex swap
@@@@@@@ - Includes 10.88 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by)