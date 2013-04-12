Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
April 12 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 10/04@@@@ 249.51 09/04@@@@ 249.51 08/04@@@@ 247.01 06/04@@@@ 302.51 05/04@@@@ 226.15 04/04@@@@ 248.16 03/04@@@@ 252.36 02/04@@@@ 328.67 01/04@@@@ 392.79 30/03@@@@ 392.79 28/03@@@@ 401.69 26/03@@@ 338.39 25/03@@ 264.70 23/03@ 229.05 22/03##### 196.69 21/03#### 288.32 20/03#### 258.47 19/03### 243.47 18/03### 235.20 16/03### 167.77 15/03### 152.52 14/03### 218.63 13/03### 199.13 12/03### 213.60 11/03### 215.60 09/03### 236.76 08/03### 149.68 07/03## 227.86 06/03## 163.77 05/03## 172.22 04/03# 137.92 02/03# 161.79 01/03# 187.99 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 95.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@ - Includes 91.52 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ - Includes 84.09 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @ - Includes 82.73 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ##### - Includes 80.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap #### - Includes 77.62 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ## - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: