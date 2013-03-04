Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 01/03## 187.99 28/02## 272.57 27/02# 266.08 26/02~~~~ 259.14 25/02~~~~ 256.10 23/02~~~~ 165.37 22/02~~~~ 221.32 21/02~~~ 220.73 20/02~~~ 220.78 18/02~~ 209.67 16/02~~ 208.96 15/02~~ 217.56 14/02~ 217.19 13/02^^^^^^ 212.19 12/02^^^^^^ 210.79 11/02^^^^^ 205.93 09/02^^^^ 201.89 08/02^^^^ 141.65 07/02^^^^ 191.07 06/02^^^ 215.70 05/02^^ 135.61 04/02^^ 180.61 02/02^ 83.99 01/02^^ 199.75 31/01^ 192.00 30/01^ 201.99 29/01@@@@@@@ 207.97 28/01@@@@@@@ 203.84 24/01@@@@@@@ 202.79 23/01@@@@@ 203.40 22/01@@@@@ 204.58 21/01@@@@@ 212.88 19/01@@@@@ 212.43 18/01@@@@@ 212.57 17/01@@@@@@ 218.06 16/01@@@@@@ 218.06 15/01@@@@@@ 236.31 14/01@@@@@@ 226.76 12/01@@@@@@ 219.62 11/01@@@@@@ 195.77 10/01@@@@@@ 228.99 09/01@@@@@@ 228.99 08/01@@@@@@ 224.99 07/01@@@@@@ 209.99 05/01@@@@@@ 214.43 04/01@@@@@@ 214.43 03/01@@@@@ 206.36 02/01@@@@@ 206.76 01/01@@@@@ 224.44 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ## - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 59.38 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~~ - Includes 57.44 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~~ - Includes 54.74 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~~ - Includes 43.63 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 43.25 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^^ - Includes 37.86 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^ - Includes 32.50 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^ - Includes 29.86 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 26.88 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 24.92 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 5.49 billion rupees under special refinance Facility and 1.62 billion rupees of refinance under Forex swap @@@@@@@ - Includes 10.88 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)