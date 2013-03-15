Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
14/03#### 218.63
13/03#### 199.13
12/03#### 213.60
11/03#### 215.60
09/03#### 236.76
08/03#### 149.68
07/03### 227.86
06/03### 163.77
05/03### 172.22
04/03## 137.92
02/03## 161.79
01/03## 187.99
28/02## 272.57
27/02# 266.08
26/02~~~~ 259.14
25/02~~~~ 256.10
23/02~~~~ 165.37
22/02~~~~ 221.32
21/02~~~ 220.73
20/02~~~ 220.78
18/02~~ 209.67
16/02~~ 208.96
15/02~~ 217.56
14/02~ 217.19
13/02^^^^^^ 212.19
12/02^^^^^^ 210.79
11/02^^^^^ 205.93
09/02^^^^ 201.89
08/02^^^^ 141.65
07/02^^^^ 191.07
06/02^^^ 215.70
05/02^^ 135.61
04/02^^ 180.61
02/02^ 83.99
01/02^^ 199.75
31/01^ 192.00
30/01^ 201.99
29/01@@@@@@@ 207.97
28/01@@@@@@@ 203.84
24/01@@@@@@@ 202.79
23/01@@@@@ 203.40
22/01@@@@@ 204.58
21/01@@@@@ 212.88
19/01@@@@@ 212.43
18/01@@@@@ 212.57
17/01@@@@@@ 218.06
16/01@@@@@@ 218.06
15/01@@@@@@ 236.31
14/01@@@@@@ 226.76
12/01@@@@@@ 219.62
11/01@@@@@@ 195.77
10/01@@@@@@ 228.99
09/01@@@@@@ 228.99
08/01@@@@@@ 224.99
07/01@@@@@@ 209.99
05/01@@@@@@ 214.43
04/01@@@@@@ 214.43
03/01@@@@@ 206.36
02/01@@@@@ 206.76
01/01@@@@@ 224.44
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
#### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
### - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 59.38 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~~~ - Includes 57.44 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~~ - Includes 54.74 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~~ - Includes 43.63 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~ - Includes 43.25 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^^ - Includes 37.86 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^ - Includes 32.50 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^ - Includes 29.86 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^ - Includes 26.88 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^ - Includes 24.92 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^ - Includes 5.49 billion rupees under special refinance
Facility and 1.62 billion rupees of refinance under
Forex swap
@@@@@@@ - Includes 10.88 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
(Reporting by Shamik Paul;Editing by Sunil Nair)