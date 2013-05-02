May 2
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
30/04^^^^ 318.06
29/04^^^ 264.18
27/04^^^ 248.18
26/04^^^ 295.48
25/04^^ 310.40
23/04^ 306.70
22/04^ 298.67
20/04^ 298.67
18/04^ 231.48
17/04@@@@@ 199.41
16/04@@@@ 270.08
15/04@@@@ 270.08
13/04@@@@ 193.48
12/04@@@@ 251.03
10/04@@@@ 249.51
09/04@@@@ 249.51
08/04@@@@ 247.01
06/04@@@@ 302.51
05/04@@@@ 226.15
04/04@@@@ 248.16
03/04@@@@ 252.36
02/04@@@@ 328.67
01/04@@@@ 392.79
30/03@@@@ 392.79
28/03@@@@ 401.69
26/03@@@ 338.39
25/03@@ 264.70
23/03@ 229.05
22/03##### 196.69
21/03#### 288.32
20/03#### 258.47
19/03### 243.47
18/03### 235.20
16/03### 167.77
15/03### 152.52
14/03### 218.63
13/03### 199.13
12/03### 213.60
11/03### 215.60
09/03### 236.76
08/03### 149.68
07/03## 227.86
06/03## 163.77
05/03## 172.22
04/03# 137.92
02/03# 161.79
01/03# 187.99
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
^^^^ - Includes 99.46 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^ - Includes 98.16 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^ - Includes 97.07 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^ - Includes 94.37 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@@@ - Includes 98.08 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@@ - Includes 95.9 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@ - Includes 91.52 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@ - Includes 84.09 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@ - Includes 82.73 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
##### - Includes 80.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
#### - Includes 77.62 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)