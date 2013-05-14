May 14
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
13/05~~ 202.16
11/05~ 150.09
10/05~ 212.09
09/05~ 213.09
08/05~ 209.23
07/05~ 188.93
06/05~ 206.46
04/05^^^^^ 254.42
03/05^^^^^ 274.59
02/05^^^^^ 256.47
30/04^^^^ 318.06
29/04^^^ 264.18
27/04^^^ 248.18
26/04^^^ 295.48
25/04^^ 310.40
23/04^ 306.70
22/04^ 298.67
20/04^ 298.67
18/04^ 231.48
17/04@@@@@ 199.41
16/04@@@@ 270.08
15/04@@@@ 270.08
13/04@@@@ 193.48
12/04@@@@ 251.03
10/04@@@@ 249.51
09/04@@@@ 249.51
08/04@@@@ 247.01
06/04@@@@ 302.51
05/04@@@@ 226.15
04/04@@@@ 248.16
03/04@@@@ 252.36
02/04@@@@ 328.67
01/04@@@@ 392.79
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
~~ -Includes 93.82 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~ -Includes 99.18 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^- Includes 101.14 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^ - Includes 99.46 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^ - Includes 98.16 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^ - Includes 97.07 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^ - Includes 94.37 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@@@ - Includes 98.08 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)