July 29 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 26/07"""" 314.78 25/07"""" 330.27 24/07""" 375.46 23/07""" 275.26 22/07""" 333.26 20/07""" 245.12 19/07""" 250.12 18/07""" 254.21 17/07""" 299.03 16/07""" 301.79 15/07""" 169.41 13/07""" 198.34 12/07""" 198.74 11/07""" 214.63 10/07""" 183.70 09/07""" 207.00 08/07""" 254.36 06/07""" 152.20 05/07""" 149.20 04/07""" 168.07 03/07""" 170.14 02/07"" 164.93 01/07" 168.62 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre """" - Includes 122.48 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap """ - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap "" - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap " - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)