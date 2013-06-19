June 19 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 18/06###### 229.14 17/06###### 230.82 15/06###### 279.97 14/06###### 168.19 13/06###### 180.84 12/06##### 203.23 11/06##### 203.73 10/06##### 248.47 08/06#### 247.77 07/06#### 272.77 06/06### 173.12 05/06### 184.42 04/06## 177.41 03/06# 171.38 01/06# 263.98 31/05# 166.10 30/05@@@@ 170.24 29/05@@@@ 207.52 28/05@@@ 246.40 27/05@@ 214.55 24/05@@ 264.55 23/05@ 157.54 22/05" 178.18 21/05~ 146.57 20/05~ 165.17 18/05^^^^^ 186.55 17/05^^^^^ 195.16 16/05^^^^^ 192.00 15/05^^^^ 138.57 14/05^^^ 171.87 13/05^^ 202.16 11/05^ 150.09 10/05^ 212.09 09/05^ 213.09 08/05^ 209.23 07/05^ 188.93 06/05^ 206.46 04/05^ 254.42 03/05^ 274.59 02/05@ 256.47 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ###### - Includes 115 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ##### - Includes 109.23 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap #### - Includes 108.02 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ### -Includes 106.37 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ## -Includes 105.28 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # -Includes 98.31 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@@ -Includes 103.15 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@ -Includes 100.37 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ -Includes 94.96 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @ -Includes 89.41 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap " -Includes 83.91 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ -Includes 87.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^ -Includes 94.42 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^ -Includes 88.97 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ -Includes 88.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ -Includes 93.82 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ -Includes 99.18 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @- Includes 101.14 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)