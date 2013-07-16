July 16 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT
OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
15/07""" 169.41
13/07""" 198.34
12/07""" 198.74
11/07""" 214.63
10/07""" 183.70
09/07""" 207.00
08/07""" 254.36
06/07""" 152.20
05/07""" 149.20
04/07""" 168.07
03/07""" 170.14
02/07"" 164.93
01/07@@@@@@ 168.62
29/06@@@@@@ 168.62
28/06@@@@@@ 214.99
27/06@@@@@@ 171.83
26/06@@@@@@ 255.11
25/06@@@@@@ 172.58
24/06@@@@@ 173.94
22/06@@@@@ 172.94
21/06@@@@@ 180.36
20/06@@@@@ 180.59
19/06@@@@@ 233.42
18/06###### 229.14
17/06###### 230.82
15/06###### 279.97
14/06###### 168.19
13/06###### 180.84
12/06##### 203.23
11/06##### 203.73
10/06##### 248.47
08/06#### 247.77
07/06#### 272.77
06/06### 173.12
05/06### 184.42
04/06## 177.41
03/06# 171.38
01/06# 263.98
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
""" - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
"" - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@@@@ - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@@@ - Includes 111.25 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
###### - Includes 115 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
##### - Includes 109.23 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
#### - Includes 108.02 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
### -Includes 106.37 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## -Includes 105.28 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# -Includes 98.31 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)