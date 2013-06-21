June 21
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
20/06@@@@@ 180.59
19/06@@@@@ 233.42
18/06###### 229.14
17/06###### 230.82
15/06###### 279.97
14/06###### 168.19
13/06###### 180.84
12/06##### 203.23
11/06##### 203.73
10/06##### 248.47
08/06#### 247.77
07/06#### 272.77
06/06### 173.12
05/06### 184.42
04/06## 177.41
03/06# 171.38
01/06# 263.98
31/05# 166.10
30/05@@@@ 170.24
29/05@@@@ 207.52
28/05@@@ 246.40
27/05@@ 214.55
24/05@@ 264.55
23/05@ 157.54
22/05" 178.18
21/05~ 146.57
20/05~ 165.17
18/05^^^^^ 186.55
17/05^^^^^ 195.16
16/05^^^^^ 192.00
15/05^^^^ 138.57
14/05^^^ 171.87
13/05^^ 202.16
11/05^ 150.09
10/05^ 212.09
09/05^ 213.09
08/05^ 209.23
07/05^ 188.93
06/05^ 206.46
04/05^ 254.42
03/05^ 274.59
02/05@ 256.47
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@@ - Includes 111.25 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
###### - Includes 115 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
##### - Includes 109.23 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
#### - Includes 108.02 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
### -Includes 106.37 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## -Includes 105.28 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# -Includes 98.31 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@@ -Includes 103.15 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@@ -Includes 100.37 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@@ -Includes 94.96 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@ -Includes 89.41 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
" -Includes 83.91 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
~ -Includes 87.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^ -Includes 94.42 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^ -Includes 88.97 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^ -Includes 88.54 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^ -Includes 93.82 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^ -Includes 99.18 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
@- Includes 101.14 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)