Aug 29
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
28/08@ 428.54
27/08@ 429.04
26/08##### 430.83
24/08##### 355.34
23/08##### 389.00
22/08##### 419.32
21/08##### 419.53
20/08##### 419.05
19/08##### 419.54
17/08##### 328.30
16/08##### 373.81
14/08##### 419.34
13/08##### 419.29
12/08#### 419.38
10/08### 325.80
08/08### 348.07
07/08### 414.95
06/08## 419.62
05/08## 368.57
02/08## 343.72
01/08# 417.42
31/07""""" 440.67
30/07""""" 440.77
29/07""""" 439.67
27/07"""" 436.30
26/07"""" 314.78
25/07"""" 330.27
24/07""" 375.46
23/07""" 275.26
22/07""" 333.26
20/07""" 245.12
19/07""" 250.12
18/07""" 254.21
17/07""" 299.03
16/07""" 301.79
15/07""" 169.41
13/07""" 198.34
12/07""" 198.74
11/07""" 214.63
10/07""" 183.70
09/07""" 207.00
08/07""" 254.36
06/07""" 152.20
05/07""" 149.20
04/07""" 168.07
03/07""" 170.14
02/07"" 164.93
01/07" 168.62
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 87.94 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
#####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
# - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
""""" - Includes 120.87 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
"""" - Includes 122.48 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
""" - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
"" - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
" - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
