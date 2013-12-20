Dec 20 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 19/12# 443.60 18/12# 429.28 17/12# 417.19 16/12# 367.17 14/12# 264.95 13/12# 209.16 12/12# 295.47 11/12# 231.17 10/12# 304.59 09/12^^^^^ 242.66 07/12^^^^ 170.22 06/12^^^^ 106.13 05/12^^^^ 159.58 04/12^^^ 140.95 03/12^^^ 169.75 02/12^^^ 242.33 30/11^^^ 260.01 29/11^^^ 369.86 28/11^^ 394.1 27/11^^ 419.61 26/11^^ 419.61 25/11^^ 417.79 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)