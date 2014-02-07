UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 7 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 06/02*** 428.54 05/02*** 341.26 04/02*** 333.56 03/02*** 401.66 01/02*** 330.16 31/01*** 401.16 30/01*** 449.66 29/01** 499.49 28/01* 460.69 27/01* 436.26 25/01* 442.39 24/01* 315.34 23/01^ 402.09 22/01^ 439.40 21/01^ 364.07 20/01^ 491.67 18/01^ 390.45 17/01^ 437.26 16/01^ 487.51 15/01^ 487.51 13/01^ 486.16 11/01@ 410.66 10/01@ 426.61 09/01@ 447.47 08/01@ 449.98 07/01@ 425.11 06/01@ 340.65 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 31/12# 478.08 30/12# 474.35 28/12# 448.28 27/12# 428.97 26/12# 449.39 24/12# 449.99 23/12# 444.34 21/12# 403.60 20/12# 351.90 19/12# 443.60 18/12# 429.28 17/12# 417.19 16/12# 367.17 14/12# 264.95 13/12# 209.16 12/12# 295.47 11/12# 231.17 10/12# 304.59 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent. @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: