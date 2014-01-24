Jan 24 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 23/01^ 402.09 22/01^ 439.40 21/01^ 364.07 20/01^ 491.67 18/01^ 390.45 17/01^ 437.26 16/01^ 487.51 15/01^ 487.51 13/01^ 486.16 11/01@ 410.66 10/01@ 426.61 09/01@ 447.47 08/01@ 449.98 07/01@ 425.11 06/01@ 340.65 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 31/12# 478.08 30/12# 474.35 28/12# 448.28 27/12# 428.97 26/12# 449.39 24/12# 449.99 23/12# 444.34 21/12# 403.60 20/12# 351.90 19/12# 443.60 18/12# 429.28 17/12# 417.19 16/12# 367.17 14/12# 264.95 13/12# 209.16 12/12# 295.47 11/12# 231.17 10/12# 304.59 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent. @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)