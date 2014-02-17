Feb 17 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT
OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
14/02**** 465.49
13/02**** 520.49
12/02**** 512.81
11/02**** 500.27
10/02**** 500.20
08/02**** 489.29
07/02**** 418.92
06/02*** 428.54
05/02*** 341.26
04/02*** 333.56
03/02*** 401.66
01/02*** 330.16
31/01*** 401.16
30/01*** 449.66
29/01** 499.49
28/01* 460.69
27/01* 436.26
25/01* 442.39
24/01* 315.34
23/01^ 402.09
22/01^ 439.40
21/01^ 364.07
20/01^ 491.67
18/01^ 390.45
17/01^ 437.26
16/01^ 487.51
15/01^ 487.51
13/01^ 486.16
11/01@ 410.66
10/01@ 426.61
09/01@ 447.47
08/01@ 449.98
07/01@ 425.11
06/01@ 340.65
04/01@ 207.60
03/01@ 197.95
02/01@ 246.15
01/01# 472.40
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
*** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
* - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent.
@ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent.
Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table
published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13.
# - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
