UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 17/03 62.85 16/03 71.85 15/03 69.33 14/03 94.98 13/03 61.85 12/03 81.20 09/03 70.98 07/03 94.45 06/03 59.52 05/03 49.02 02/03 50.48 01/03 78.78 29/02 70.92 28/02 70.92 27/02 83.96 25/02 83.96 24/02 54.81 23/02 54.82 22/02 87.27 21/02 53.24 18/02 45.39 17/02 79.70 15/02 79.12 14/02 76.65 13/02 80.35 11/02 78.85 10/02 43.86 09/02 43.87 08/02 43.87 07/02 46.07 06/02 46.09 04/02 46.13 03/02 79.63 02/02 78.10 01/02 76.45 31/01 85.30 30/01 84.04 28/01 76.54 27/01 85.54 25/01 42.10 24/01 78.06 23/01 77.36 21/01 84.90 20/01 84.90 19/01 77.37 18/01 87.82 17/01 92.81 16/01 92.82 14/01 49.86 13/01 49.46 12/01 40.23 11/01 72.23 10/01 72.24 09/01 69.87 07/01 38.10 06/01 38.10 05/01 70.99 04/01 71.80 03/01 71.80 02/01 73.65 31/12 73.65 30/12 58.65 29/12 33.94 28/12 42.32 27/12 57.02 26/12 54.77 24/12 34.77 23/12 66.77 22/12 66.77 21/12 66.77 20/12 66.77 19/12 75.77 17/12 75.77 16/12 35.66 15/12 33.73 14/12 56.55 13/12 56.55 12/12 58.79 10/12 58.79 09/12 58.79 08/12 56.85 07/12 56.85 05/12 56.85 03/12 21.73 02/12 21.40 01/12 26.72 30/11 57.19 29/11 55.10 28/11 55.09 26/11 55.39 25/11 55.74 24/11 64.39 23/11 64.47 22/11 63.57 21/11 58.97 19/11 58.67 18/11 27.67 17/11 18.64 16/11 50.54 15/11 19.54 14/11 44.54 12/11 44.54 11/11 44.10 09/11 44.10 08/11 43.31 05/11 37.25 04/11 6.34 03/11 9.54 02/11 41.44 01/11 41.44 31/10 41.44 28/10 40.14 25/10 40.14 24/10 40.69 22/10 39.44 21/10 10.44 20/10 10.14 19/10 40.39 18/10 40.39 17/10 40.39 15/10 49.39 14/10 49.39 13/10 19.04 12/10 45.14 11/10 45.14 10/10 45.20 08/10 40.47 07/10 30.40 05/10 7.92 04/10 8.57 03/10 12.00 01/10 14.25 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta)
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its