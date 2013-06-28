BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
June 28 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 27/06@@@@@@ 171.83 26/06@@@@@@ 255.11 25/06@@@@@@ 172.58 24/06@@@@@ 173.94 22/06@@@@@ 172.94 21/06@@@@@ 180.36 20/06@@@@@ 180.59 19/06@@@@@ 233.42 18/06###### 229.14 17/06###### 230.82 15/06###### 279.97 14/06###### 168.19 13/06###### 180.84 12/06##### 203.23 11/06##### 203.73 10/06##### 248.47 08/06#### 247.77 07/06#### 272.77 06/06### 173.12 05/06### 184.42 04/06## 177.41 03/06# 171.38 01/06# 263.98 31/05# 166.10 30/05@@@@ 170.24 29/05@@@@ 207.52 28/05@@@ 246.40 27/05@@ 214.55 24/05@@ 264.55 23/05@ 157.54 22/05" 178.18 21/05~ 146.57 20/05~ 165.17 18/05^^^^^ 186.55 17/05^^^^^ 195.16 16/05^^^^^ 192.00 15/05^^^^ 138.57 14/05^^^ 171.87 13/05^^ 202.16 11/05^ 150.09 10/05^ 212.09 09/05^ 213.09 08/05^ 209.23 07/05^ 188.93 06/05^ 206.46 04/05^ 254.42 03/05^ 274.59 02/05@ 256.47 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@@@ - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@@@ - Includes 111.25 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ###### - Includes 115 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ##### - Includes 109.23 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap #### - Includes 108.02 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ### -Includes 106.37 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ## -Includes 105.28 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # -Includes 98.31 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@@ -Includes 103.15 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@ -Includes 100.37 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ -Includes 94.96 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @ -Includes 89.41 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap " -Includes 83.91 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ -Includes 87.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^ -Includes 94.42 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^ -Includes 88.97 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ -Includes 88.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ -Includes 93.82 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ -Includes 99.18 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @- Includes 101.14 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.