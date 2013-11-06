Nov 6 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 05/11~~ 390.22 01/11~ 384.04 31/10~ 430.90 30/10~ 428.05 29/10~ 423.27 28/10# 426.68 26/10# 377.85 25/10# 404.26 24/10# 429.34 23/10# 428.95 22/10# 436.32 21/10# 429.20 19/10# 427.10 18/10# 378.09 17/10# 414.61 15/10^^^^^ 420.52 14/10^^^^^ 421.58 12/10^^^^^ 361.35 11/10^^^^^ 387.18 10/10^^^^^ 420.33 09/10^^^^^ 344.68 08/10^^^^^ 410.26 07/10^^^^^ 416.59 05/10^^^^^ 374.41 04/10^^^^^ 382.32 03/10^^^^^ 421.64 01/10^^^^ 429.36 30/09^^^^ 427.04 28/09^^^^ 361.06 27/09^^^^ 386.66 26/09^^^ 426.79 25/09^^ 432.18 24/09^^ 433.47 23/09^^ 429.86 21/09^^ 373.13 20/09^^ 383.81 19/09^ 433.07 18/09^ 434.57 17/09^ 434.57 16/09^ 434.62 14/09^ 434.77 13/09^ 396.28 12/09@@@@ 436.69 11/09@@@@ 436.69 10/09@@@@ 436.81 07/09@@@@ 435.94 06/09@@@@ 330.29 05/09@@@@ 421.23 04/09@@@ 426.11 03/09@@@ 426.11 02/09@@ 426.54 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap # - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^^- Includes 52.56 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^^- Includes 59.77 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 62.47 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 67.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)