Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
23/12# 444.34
21/12# 403.60
20/12# 351.90
19/12# 443.60
18/12# 429.28
17/12# 417.19
16/12# 367.17
14/12# 264.95
13/12# 209.16
12/12# 295.47
11/12# 231.17
10/12# 304.59
09/12^^^^^ 242.66
07/12^^^^ 170.22
06/12^^^^ 106.13
05/12^^^^ 159.58
04/12^^^ 140.95
03/12^^^ 169.75
02/12^^^ 242.33
30/11^^^ 260.01
29/11^^^ 369.86
28/11^^ 394.1
27/11^^ 419.61
26/11^^ 419.61
25/11^^ 417.79
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
# - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
