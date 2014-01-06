Jan 6 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 31/12# 478.08 30/12# 474.35 28/12# 448.28 27/12# 428.97 26/12# 449.39 24/12# 449.99 23/12# 444.34 21/12# 403.60 20/12# 351.90 19/12# 443.60 18/12# 429.28 17/12# 417.19 16/12# 367.17 14/12# 264.95 13/12# 209.16 12/12# 295.47 11/12# 231.17 10/12# 304.59 09/12^^^ 242.66 07/12^^ 170.22 06/12^^ 106.13 05/12^^ 159.58 04/12^ 140.95 03/12^ 169.75 02/12^ 242.33 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap ^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)