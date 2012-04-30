Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
2 8 /04@ 92.91
27/04@ 92.91
26/04@ 89.77
25/04@ 93.41
24/04@ 92.32
23/04@ 89.69
21/04@ 79.39
20/04@ 54.85
19/04@ 79.60
18/04@ 47.90
17/04@ 50.37
16/04@ 51.87
13/04@ 49.13
12/04@ 49.13
11/04@ 51.28
10/04@ 44.38
09/04@ 51.36
07/04@ 93.17
04/04@ 50.37
03/04@ 52.40
02/04@ 54.07
30/03@ 65.52
29/03 107.60
28/03 93.55
27/03 60.42
26/03 65.47
24/03 79.42
22/03 89.44
21/03 64.49
20/03 64.35
19/03 64.35
16/03 71.85
15/03 69.33
14/03 94.98
13/03 61.85
12/03 81.20
09/03 70.98
07/03 94.45
06/03 59.52
05/03 49.02
02/03 50.48
01/03 78.78
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance
facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)