Big Indian state banks need up to $14.8 bln capital by March 2019 - Moody's

MUMBAI, June 8 Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday the 11 Indian state-run banks that it rates could need up to 950 billion rupees ($14.76 billion) in equity capital by March 2019, far above the 200 billion rupees the government plans to inject into state banks by then.