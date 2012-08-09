Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 08/08#### 90.05 07/08#### 90.25 06/08#### 90.20 04/08#### 95.55 03/08#### 95.55 02/08#### 95.60 01/08#### 135.55 31/07#### 142.16 30/07#### 192.16 28/07#### 129.25 27/07#### 129.25 26/07#### 136.75 25/07#### 191.25 24/07#### 200.40 23/07#### 152.06 21/07#### 121.22 20/07#### 215.22 19/07#### 215.22 18/07#### 215.22 17/07#### 211.83 16/07#### 215.13 14/07#### 209.35 13/07#### 170.60 12/07#### 176.75 11/07#### 176.08 10/07#### 211.08 09/07#### 210.08 07/07#### 208.33 06/07#### 179.33 05/07#### 186.73 04/07#### 186.78 03/07#### 217.17 02/07### 178.08 30/06 87.41 29/06 87.41 28/06^ 111.01 27/06 99.58 26/06 96.19 25/06## 114.09 23/06# 106.28 22/06# 106.28 21/06# 108.64 20/06# 108.53 19/06# 107.88 18/06# 109.06 16/06# 101.46 15/06# 69.04 14/06# 98.92 13/06# 99.22 12/06# 101.92 11/06# 102.02 09/06# 102.82 08/06# 102.82 07/06# 102.72 06/06# 102.72 05/06# 102.72 04/06# 100.34 02/06# 100.03 01/06# 98.88 31/05# 100.45 30/05# 101.95 29/05@ 81.53 28/05@ 81.45 26/05@ 82.51 25/05@ 82.51 24/05@ 82.16 23/05@ 86.72 22/05@ 85.77 21/05@ 86.47 19/05@ 89.32 18/05@ 87.67 17/05@ 82.33 16/05@ 84.05 15/05@ 86.78 14/05@ 84.83 12/05@ 56.37 11/05@ 94.23 10/05@ 94.23 09/05@ 94.18 08/05@ 94.20 07/05@ 158.62 05/05@ 158.55 04/05@ 61.18 03/05@ 61.49 02/05@ 94.56 30/04@ 105.53 28/04@ 92.91 27/04@ 92.91 26/04@ 89.77 25/04@ 93.41 24/04@ 92.32 23/04@ 89.69 21/04@ 79.39 20/04@ 54.85 19/04@ 79.60 18/04@ 47.90 17/04@ 50.37 16/04@ 51.87 13/04@ 49.13 12/04@ 49.13 11/04@ 51.28 10/04@ 44.38 09/04@ 51.36 07/04@ 93.17 04/04@ 50.37 03/04@ 52.40 02/04@ 54.07 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre @ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance facility # - Includes 35.15 billion rupees under special refinance facility ## - Includes 40.80 billion rupees under special refinance facility #### - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ### - Includes 22.8 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ^ - Includes 45.20 billion rupees under special refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai)