Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
29/08### 96.47
28/08### 88.97
27/08### 80.47
25/08### 80.47
24/08### 80.36
23/08## 86.78
22/08## 87.18
21/08## 87.18
17/08## 88.98
16/08## 89.48
14/08## 87.78
13/08## 90.98
11/08## 90.13
10/08## 90.13
09/08## 90.65
08/08## 90.05
07/08## 90.25
06/08## 90.20
04/08## 95.55
03/08## 95.55
02/08## 95.60
01/08## 135.55
31/07## 142.16
30/07## 192.16
28/07## 129.25
27/07## 129.25
26/07## 136.75
25/07## 191.25
24/07## 200.40
23/07## 152.06
21/07## 121.22
20/07## 215.22
19/07## 215.22
18/07## 215.22
17/07## 211.83
16/07## 215.13
14/07## 209.35
13/07## 170.60
12/07## 176.75
11/07## 176.08
10/07## 211.08
09/07## 210.08
07/07## 208.33
06/07## 179.33
05/07## 186.73
04/07## 186.78
03/07## 217.17
02/07# 178.08
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
### - Includes 25.37 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
## - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
# - Includes 22.8 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
^ - Includes 45.20 billion rupees under special
refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.