Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 27/09#### 162.91 26/09#### 162.91 25/09### 174.34 24/09### 169.09 22/09### 113.32 21/09### 166.64 20/09## 197.23 18/09## 187.73 17/09## 137.52 15/09## 82.88 14/09## 75.42 13/09## 75.65 12/09## 75.20 11/09## 73.39 10/09## 70.11 08/09## 47.71 07/09## 47.61 06/09## 47.52 05/09## 65.37 04/09## 82.89 03/09## 82.89 01/09## 82.89 31/08## 82.89 30/08## 82.89 29/08## 96.47 28/08## 88.97 27/08## 80.47 25/08## 80.47 24/08## 80.36 23/08# 86.78 22/08# 87.18 21/08# 87.18 17/08# 88.98 16/08# 89.48 14/08# 87.78 13/08# 90.98 11/08# 90.13 10/08# 90.13 09/08# 90.65 08/08# 90.05 07/08# 90.25 06/08# 90.20 04/08# 95.55 03/08# 95.55 02/08# 95.60 01/08# 135.55 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre #### - Includes 8.29 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ### - Includes 19.72 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ## - Includes 25.37 billion rupees under special Refinance facility # - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)