Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 20/11###### 205.09 19/11###### 188.69 17/11###### 185.44 16/11###### 181.39 15/11###### 172.35 12/11##### 147.71 10/11##### 128.46 09/11##### 178.46 08/11#### 171.23 07/11#### 173.03 06/11#### 172.28 05/11#### 176.81 03/11#### 148.77 02/11#### 178.77 01/11### 189.77 31/10### 184.51 30/10### 184.51 29/10### 175.22 27/10### 175.89 25/10### 175.89 23/10### 175.71 22/10### 168.71 20/10### 128.37 19/10### 157.17 18/10### 156.17 17/10### 168.17 16/10### 168.17 15/10### 177.83 13/10### 170.53 12/10### 170.53 11/10### 161.07 10/10### 140.82 09/10### 155.82 08/10### 141.14 06/10### 133.74 05/10### 38.84 04/10### 42.79 03/10### 56.85 01/10### 164.56 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ###### - Includes 21.58 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ##### - Includes 16.09 billion rupees under special Refinance facility #### - Includes 10.66 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ### - Includes 5.27 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)