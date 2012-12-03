Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 30/11#### 212.65 29/11#### 215.70 27/11#### 215.70 24/11#### 212.95 23/11#### 212.95 22/11### 206.64 21/11### 205.74 20/11### 205.09 19/11### 188.69 17/11### 185.44 16/11### 181.39 15/11### 172.35 12/11## 147.71 10/11## 128.46 09/11## 178.46 08/11# 171.23 07/11# 173.03 06/11# 172.28 05/11# 176.81 03/11# 148.77 02/11# 178.77 01/11^ 189.77 31/10^ 184.51 30/10^ 184.51 29/10^ 175.22 27/10^ 175.89 25/10^ 175.89 23/10^ 175.71 22/10^ 168.71 20/10^ 128.37 19/10^ 157.17 18/10^ 156.17 17/10^ 168.17 16/10^ 168.17 15/10^ 177.83 13/10^ 170.53 12/10^ 170.53 11/10^ 161.07 10/10^ 140.82 09/10^ 155.82 08/10^ 141.14 06/10^ 133.74 05/10^ 38.84 04/10^ 42.79 03/10^ 56.85 01/10^ 164.56 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ####-Includes 32.65 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ###- Includes 21.58 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ## - Includes 16.09 billion rupees under special Refinance facility # - Includes 10.66 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ^ - Includes 5.27 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)