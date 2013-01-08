MUMBAI Jan 8 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT
OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
07/01@@@@@@ 209.99
05/01@@@@@@ 214.43
04/01@@@@@@ 214.43
03/01@@@@@ 206.36
02/01@@@@@ 206.76
01/01@@@@@ 224.44
30/12@@@@@ 241.64
29/12@@@@@ 211.89
28/12@@@@@ 206.92
27/12@@@@@ 213.31
26/12@@@@ 219.10
24/12@@@@ 222.62
22/12@@@@ 224.17
21/12@@@@ 242.97
20/12@@ 254.99
19/12@@@ 249.51
18/12@@@ 236.51
17/12@@@ 241.51
15/12@@@ 242.26
14/12@@@ 141.71
13/12@@ 240.36
12/12@@ 232.46
11/12@@ 232.46
10/12@@ 231.86
08/12@@ 220.76
07/12@@ 228.66
06/12@ 246.44
05/12@ 238.54
04/12@ 238.14
03/12@ 242.70
01/12@ 225.94
30/11@ 212.65
29/11@ 215.70
27/11@ 215.70
24/11@ 212.95
23/11@ 212.95
22/11### 206.64
21/11### 205.74
20/11### 205.09
19/11### 188.69
17/11### 185.44
16/11### 181.39
15/11### 172.35
12/11## 147.71
10/11## 128.46
09/11## 178.46
08/11# 171.23
07/11# 173.03
06/11# 172.28
05/11# 176.81
03/11# 148.77
02/11# 178.77
01/11^ 189.77
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@@-Includes 16.15 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@@-Includes 21.73 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@@-Includes 27.22 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
@-Includes 32.65 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
###- Includes 21.58 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
## - Includes 16.09 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
# - Includes 10.66 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
^ - Includes 5.27 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)