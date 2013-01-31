Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 30/01 201.99 29/01@@@@@@@ 207.97 28/01@@@@@@@ 203.84 24/01@@@@@@@ 202.79 23/01@@@@@ 203.40 22/01@@@@@ 204.58 21/01@@@@@ 212.88 19/01@@@@@ 212.43 18/01@@@@@ 212.57 17/01@@@@@@ 218.06 16/01@@@@@@ 218.06 15/01@@@@@@ 236.31 14/01@@@@@@ 226.76 12/01@@@@@@ 219.62 11/01@@@@@@ 195.77 10/01@@@@@@ 228.99 09/01@@@@@@ 228.99 08/01@@@@@@ 224.99 07/01@@@@@@ 209.99 05/01@@@@@@ 214.43 04/01@@@@@@ 214.43 03/01@@@@@ 206.36 02/01@@@@@ 206.76 01/01@@@@@ 224.44 30/12@@@@@ 241.64 29/12@@@@@ 211.89 28/12@@@@@ 206.92 27/12@@@@@ 213.31 26/12@@@@ 219.10 24/12@@@@ 222.62 22/12@@@@ 224.17 21/12@@@@ 242.97 20/12@@ 254.99 19/12@@@ 249.51 18/12@@@ 236.51 17/12@@@ 241.51 15/12@@@ 242.26 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ^ - Includes 5.49 billion rupees under special refinance Facility and 1.62 billion rupees of refinance under Forex swap @@@@@@@ - Includes 10.88 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@@ - Includes 21.87 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@@-Includes 16.38 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@@-Includes 16.15 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@@-Includes 21.73 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @@-Includes 27.22 billion rupees under special Refinance facility @-Includes 32.65 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ###- Includes 21.58 billion rupees under special Refinance facility ## - Includes 16.09 billion rupees under special Refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)