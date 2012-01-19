Jan 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 64 bids for 1.51 trillion rupees ($30
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
cash into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
19/01 64 1,506.45 64 1,506.45 8.50
18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50
17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50
16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50
13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50
12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50
11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50
10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50
09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50
06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50
05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50
04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50
03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50
02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50
30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50
29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50
28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50
27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50
26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50
23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50
22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50
21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50
20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50
19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50
16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50
16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50
15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50
14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50
13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50
12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50
09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50
08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50
07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50
05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50
02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50
01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50
30/11 35 778.50 35 778.50 8.50
29/11 40 933.95 40 933.95 8.50
28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50
25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50
24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50
23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50
22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50
21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50
18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50
17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50
16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50
15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50
14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50
11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50
09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50
08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50
04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50
03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50
02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50
01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50
31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50
28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50
25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25
24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25
21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25
20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25
19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25
18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25
17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25
14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25
13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25
12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25
11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25
10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25
07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25
05/10 - - - - 8.25
04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25
03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
18/01 - - - - 7.50
17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
16/01 - - - - 7.50
13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50
12/01 - - - - 7.50
11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50
10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
09/01 - - - - 7.50
06/01 - - - - 7.50
05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50
02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50
30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50
29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50
28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50
27/12 - - - - -
26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50
22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50
22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50
21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50
19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50
16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50
15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50
14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50
13/12 - - - - -
12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
09/12 - - - - -
08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50
07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50
02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50
01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
30/11 2 3.05 2 3.05 7.50
29/11 2 0.20 2 0.20 7.50
28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50
25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50
24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50
23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50
22/11 - - - - -
21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50
18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50
17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
16/11 - - - - -
15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50
14/11 - - - - -
11/11 - - - - -
09/11 - - - - -
08/11 - - - - -
04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50
03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50
02/11 - - - - -
01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50
31/10 - - - - -
28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50
25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50
24/10 - - - - -
21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25
20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25
19/10 - - - - -
18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25
17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25
14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25
13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25
12/10 - - - - -
11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25
10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25
07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25
05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25
04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25
03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 50.2 rupees)
(Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Team)