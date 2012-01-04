Thailand takes steps to help rubber farmers cope with low prices
BANGKOK, June 13 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to help rubber farmers and stabilise falling prices, the country's prime minister said.
Jan 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 38 bids for 815 billion Indian rupees ($15.35 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 30/11 35 778.50 35 778.50 8.50 29/11 40 933.95 40 933.95 8.50 28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50 25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50 24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50 23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50 22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50 21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50 11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50 09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50 08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50 04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50 03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50 02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50 01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50 31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50 28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50 25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25 24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25 21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25 20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25 19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25 18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25 17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25 14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25 13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25 12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25 11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25 10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25 07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25 05/10 - - - - 8.25 04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25 03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 30/11 2 3.05 2 3.05 7.50 29/11 2 0.20 2 0.20 7.50 28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50 25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50 23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 22/11 - - - - - 21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 14/11 - - - - - 11/11 - - - - - 09/11 - - - - - 08/11 - - - - - 04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50 03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50 02/11 - - - - - 01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50 31/10 - - - - - 28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50 25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50 24/10 - - - - - 21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25 20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25 19/10 - - - - - 18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25 17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25 14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25 13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25 12/10 - - - - - 11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25 10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25 07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25 05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25 04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25 03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 53.1 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
BANGKOK, June 13 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to help rubber farmers and stabilise falling prices, the country's prime minister said.
Jun 13 Details of outstanding dated-securities issued by the Government of India (Part-I): Security Issued on Issue size Maturity 6-Month Coupon Cutoff date in Mln Rs. Date coupon due on Price Yield (Mln Rs.) ======== ========= ======== ========= ======= =============== ================ 06.59-17(FRB3) 02-Jul-07 30000.000 02-Jul-17