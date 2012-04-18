Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
(Corrects repo fixed rate to 8.00 percent, from 8.50 percent) April 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 1.01 trillion rupees ($19.61 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. -------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00 17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50 16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50 13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50 12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50 11/04 42 842.05 42 842.05 8.50 10/04 43 909.05 43 909.05 8.50 09/04 46 1,065.85 46 1,065.85 8.50 04/04@ 33 355.00 33 355.00 8.50 04/04 36 482.95 36 482.95 8.50 03/04 61 1,380.85 61 1,380.85 8.50 31/03^ 5 19.55 5 19.55 8.50 30/03 42 727.05 42 727.05 8.50 30/03 57 1,248.15 57 1,248.15 8.50 29/03 71 1,610.15 71 1,610.15 8.50 28/03 68 1,638.75 68 1,638.75 8.50 27/03 71 1,783.45 71 1,783.45 8.50 26/03 78 1,956.35 78 1,956.35 8.50 22/03@ 35 534.65 35 534.65 8.50 22/03 63 1,353.75 63 1,353.75 8.50 21/03 59 1,488.20 59 1,488.20 8.50 20/03 68 1,499.70 68 1,499.70 8.50 19/03 65 1,601.75 65 1,601.75 8.50 16/03 70 1,777.85 70 1,777.85 8.50 15/03 62 1,347.95 62 1,347.95 8.50 14/03 58 1,248.55 58 1,248.55 8.50 13/03 50 1,230.90 50 1,230.90 8.50 12/03 52 1,314.00 52 1,314.00 8.50 09/03@ 36 527.85 36 527.85 8.50 09/03 44 799.65 44 799.65 8.50 07/03 56 1,262.80 56 1,262.80 8.50 06/03 44 874.20 44 874.20 8.50 05/03 48 1,113.00 48 1,113.00 8.50 02/03 69 1,708.00 69 1,708.00 8.50 01/03 74 1,916.75 74 1,916.75 8.50 29/02 66 1,797.20 66 1,797.20 8.50 28/02 70 1,806.45 70 1,806.45 8.50 27/02 66 1,794.00 66 1,794.00 8.50 24/02@ 30 388.90 30 388.90 8.50 24/02 45 962.80 45 962.80 8.50 23/02 54 1,471.35 54 1,471.35 8.50 22/02 57 1,409.50 57 1,409.50 8.50 21/02 53 1,304.05 53 1,304.05 8.50 17/02 67 1,655.10 67 1,655.10 8.50 15/02 68 1,684.35 68 1,684.35 8.50 14/02 66 1,701.55 66 1,701.55 8.50 13/02 63 1,660.80 63 1,660.80 8.50 10/02 25 441.45 25 441.45 8.50 10/02 45 867.05 45 867.05 8.50 09/02 46 1,314.00 46 1,314.00 8.50 08/02 43 1,049.25 43 1,049.25 8.50 07/02 39 911.30 39 911.30 8.50 06/02 39 987.60 39 987.60 8.50 03/02 40 1,128.30 40 1,128.30 8.50 02/02 52 1,203.00 52 1,203.00 8.50 01/02 51 1,271.40 51 1,271.40 8.50 31/01 53 1,408.95 53 1,408.95 8.50 30/01 51 1,217.75 51 1,217.75 8.50 27/01 58 1,594.45 58 1,594.45 8.50 25/01 58 1,450.50 58 1,450.50 8.50 24/01 48 1,232.50 48 1,232.50 8.50 23/01 56 1,417.70 56 1,417.70 8.50 20/01 60 1,515.80 60 1,515.80 8.50 19/01 64 1,506.45 64 1,506.45 8.50 18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50 17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50 16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50 13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50 12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 17/04 - - - - 7.00 16/04 - - - - 7.50 13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50 12/04 - - - - 7.50 11/04 - - - - 7.50 10/04 - - - - 7.50 09/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 04/04 15 51.50 15 51.50 7.50 03/04 7 27.00 7 27.00 7.50 31/03^ 23 355.85 23 355.85 7.50 30/03 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 29/03 - - - - 7.50 28/03 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 27/03 3 4.60 3 4.60 7.50 26/03 - - - - 7.50 22/03 1 0.95 1 0.95 7.50 21/03 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.50 20/03 3 5.05 3 5.05 7.50 19/03 3 14.05 3 14.05 7.50 16/03 2 1.05 2 1.05 7.50 15/03 - - - - 7.50 14/03 - - - - 7.50 13/03 - - - - 7.50 12/03 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.50 09/03 5 10.25 5 10.25 7.50 07/03 - - - - 7.50 06/03 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 05/03 7 79.00 7 79.00 7.50 02/03 5 113.40 5 113.40 7.50 01/03 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 29/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 28/02 - - - - 7.50 27/02 - - - - 7.50 24/02 4 7.00 4 7.00 7.50 23/02 6 91.50 6 91.50 7.50 22/02 5 46.55 5 46.55 7.50 21/02 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.50 17/02 2 15.75 2 15.75 7.50 15/02 - - - - 7.50 14/02 - - - - 7.50 13/02 - - - - 7.50 10/02 3 2.40 3 2.40 7.50 09/02 1 1.0 1 1.0 7.50 08/02 - - - - 7.50 07/02 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 06/02 - - - - 7.50 03/02 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 02/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 01/02 1 0.3 1 0.3 7.50 31/01 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 30/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 27/01 22 82.60 22 82.60 7.50 25/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 24/01 - - - - 7.50 23/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 20/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 19/01 - - - - 7.50 18/01 - - - - 7.50 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/01 - - - - 7.50 13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50 12/01 - - - - 7.50 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.