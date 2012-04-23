April 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted a sole bid for 150 million rupees ($2.88 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. -------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00 20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00 20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00 19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00 18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00 17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50 16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50 13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50 12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50 11/04 42 842.05 42 842.05 8.50 10/04 43 909.05 43 909.05 8.50 09/04 46 1,065.85 46 1,065.85 8.50 04/04@ 33 355.00 33 355.00 8.50 04/04 36 482.95 36 482.95 8.50 03/04 61 1,380.85 61 1,380.85 8.50 31/03^ 5 19.55 5 19.55 8.50 30/03 42 727.05 42 727.05 8.50 30/03 57 1,248.15 57 1,248.15 8.50 29/03 71 1,610.15 71 1,610.15 8.50 28/03 68 1,638.75 68 1,638.75 8.50 27/03 71 1,783.45 71 1,783.45 8.50 26/03 78 1,956.35 78 1,956.35 8.50 22/03@ 35 534.65 35 534.65 8.50 22/03 63 1,353.75 63 1,353.75 8.50 21/03 59 1,488.20 59 1,488.20 8.50 20/03 68 1,499.70 68 1,499.70 8.50 19/03 65 1,601.75 65 1,601.75 8.50 16/03 70 1,777.85 70 1,777.85 8.50 15/03 62 1,347.95 62 1,347.95 8.50 14/03 58 1,248.55 58 1,248.55 8.50 13/03 50 1,230.90 50 1,230.90 8.50 12/03 52 1,314.00 52 1,314.00 8.50 09/03@ 36 527.85 36 527.85 8.50 09/03 44 799.65 44 799.65 8.50 07/03 56 1,262.80 56 1,262.80 8.50 06/03 44 874.20 44 874.20 8.50 05/03 48 1,113.00 48 1,113.00 8.50 02/03 69 1,708.00 69 1,708.00 8.50 01/03 74 1,916.75 74 1,916.75 8.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00 19/04 - - - - 7.00 18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 17/04 - - - - 7.00 16/04 - - - - 7.50 13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50 12/04 - - - - 7.50 11/04 - - - - 7.50 10/04 - - - - 7.50 09/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 04/04 15 51.50 15 51.50 7.50 03/04 7 27.00 7 27.00 7.50 31/03^ 23 355.85 23 355.85 7.50 30/03 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 29/03 - - - - 7.50 28/03 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 27/03 3 4.60 3 4.60 7.50 26/03 - - - - 7.50 22/03 1 0.95 1 0.95 7.50 21/03 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.50 20/03 3 5.05 3 5.05 7.50 19/03 3 14.05 3 14.05 7.50 16/03 2 1.05 2 1.05 7.50 15/03 - - - - 7.50 14/03 - - - - 7.50 13/03 - - - - 7.50 12/03 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.50 09/03 5 10.25 5 10.25 7.50 07/03 - - - - 7.50 06/03 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 05/03 7 79.00 7 79.00 7.50 02/03 5 113.40 5 113.40 7.50 01/03 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 52.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)