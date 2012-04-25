April 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it received no bids at its one-day reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 59 bids for 1.18
trillion rupees ($22.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00
24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00
23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00
20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00
20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00
19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00
18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00
17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50
16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50
13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50
12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50
11/04 42 842.05 42 842.05 8.50
10/04 43 909.05 43 909.05 8.50
09/04 46 1,065.85 46 1,065.85 8.50
04/04@ 33 355.00 33 355.00 8.50
04/04 36 482.95 36 482.95 8.50
03/04 61 1,380.85 61 1,380.85 8.50
31/03^ 5 19.55 5 19.55 8.50
30/03 42 727.05 42 727.05 8.50
30/03 57 1,248.15 57 1,248.15 8.50
29/03 71 1,610.15 71 1,610.15 8.50
28/03 68 1,638.75 68 1,638.75 8.50
27/03 71 1,783.45 71 1,783.45 8.50
26/03 78 1,956.35 78 1,956.35 8.50
22/03@ 35 534.65 35 534.65 8.50
22/03 63 1,353.75 63 1,353.75 8.50
21/03 59 1,488.20 59 1,488.20 8.50
20/03 68 1,499.70 68 1,499.70 8.50
19/03 65 1,601.75 65 1,601.75 8.50
16/03 70 1,777.85 70 1,777.85 8.50
15/03 62 1,347.95 62 1,347.95 8.50
14/03 58 1,248.55 58 1,248.55 8.50
13/03 50 1,230.90 50 1,230.90 8.50
12/03 52 1,314.00 52 1,314.00 8.50
09/03@ 36 527.85 36 527.85 8.50
09/03 44 799.65 44 799.65 8.50
07/03 56 1,262.80 56 1,262.80 8.50
06/03 44 874.20 44 874.20 8.50
05/03 48 1,113.00 48 1,113.00 8.50
02/03 69 1,708.00 69 1,708.00 8.50
01/03 74 1,916.75 74 1,916.75 8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
25/04 - - - - 7.00
24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00
19/04 - - - - 7.00
18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
17/04 - - - - 7.00
16/04 - - - - 7.50
13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50
12/04 - - - - 7.50
11/04 - - - - 7.50
10/04 - - - - 7.50
09/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50
04/04 15 51.50 15 51.50 7.50
03/04 7 27.00 7 27.00 7.50
31/03^ 23 355.85 23 355.85 7.50
30/03 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50
29/03 - - - - 7.50
28/03 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50
27/03 3 4.60 3 4.60 7.50
26/03 - - - - 7.50
22/03 1 0.95 1 0.95 7.50
21/03 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.50
20/03 3 5.05 3 5.05 7.50
19/03 3 14.05 3 14.05 7.50
16/03 2 1.05 2 1.05 7.50
15/03 - - - - 7.50
14/03 - - - - 7.50
13/03 - - - - 7.50
12/03 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.50
09/03 5 10.25 5 10.25 7.50
07/03 - - - - 7.50
06/03 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50
05/03 7 79.00 7 79.00 7.50
02/03 5 113.40 5 113.40 7.50
01/03 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1 = 52.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)