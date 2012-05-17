China closes 60 celebrity gossip social media accounts
BEIJING China's cyberspace authorities have ordered internet companies to close 60 popular celebrity gossip social media accounts in the latest in a series of crackdowns on independent media.
MUMBAI, May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 900.10 billion rupees ($16.6 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 17/05 41 900.10 41 900.10 8.00 16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00 15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00 14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00 11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00 10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00 09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00 08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00 07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00 04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00 04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00 03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00 02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00 30/04 53 1,131.65 53 1,131.65 8.00 27/04 55 1,249.25 55 1,249.25 8.00 26/04 54 1,193.20 54 1,193.20 8.00 25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00 24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00 23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00 20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00 20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00 19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00 18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00 17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50 16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50 13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50 12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 16/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 15/05 - - - - 7.00 14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 09/05 - - - - 7.00 08/05 - - - - 7.00 07/05 - - - - 7.00 04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00 03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00 02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 30/04 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 27/04 - - - - 7.00 26/04 2 6.20 2 6.20 7.00 25/04 - - - - 7.00 24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00 19/04 - - - - 7.00 18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 17/04 - - - - 7.00 16/04 - - - - 7.50 13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50 12/04 - - - - 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
BEIJING China's cyberspace authorities have ordered internet companies to close 60 popular celebrity gossip social media accounts in the latest in a series of crackdowns on independent media.
Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cochin Mi