May 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it received a sole bid for 100 million rupees ($1.89 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 56 bids for 1.23 trillion rupees ($23.25 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00 30/04 53 1,131.65 53 1,131.65 8.00 27/04 55 1,249.25 55 1,249.25 8.00 26/04 54 1,193.20 54 1,193.20 8.00 25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00 24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00 23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00 20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00 20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00 19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00 18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00 17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50 16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50 13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50 12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 30/04 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 27/04 - - - - 7.00 26/04 2 6.20 2 6.20 7.00 25/04 - - - - 7.00 24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00 19/04 - - - - 7.00 18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 17/04 - - - - 7.00 16/04 - - - - 7.50 13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50 12/04 - - - - 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)