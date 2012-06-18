The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted both bids for 350 million rupees ($6.26 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 36 bids for 999.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00 15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00 15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00 14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00 13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00 12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00 11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00 08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00 07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00 06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00 05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00 04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00 01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00 01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00 31/05 36 853.10 36 853.10 8.00 30/05 36 829.10 36 829.10 8.00 29/05 36 754.50 36 754.50 8.00 28/05 39 854.25 39 854.25 8.00 25/05 42 1,035.40 42 1,035.40 8.00 24/05 43 958.25 43 958.25 8.00 23/05 48 1,045.10 48 1,045.10 8.00 22/05 47 952.90 47 952.90 8.00 21/05 46 1,035.20 46 1,035.20 8.00 18/05@ 40 427.40 40 427.40 8.00 18/05 33 532.05 33 532.05 8.00 17/05 41 900.10 41 900.10 8.00 16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00 15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00 14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00 11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00 10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00 09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00 08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00 07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00 04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00 04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00 03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00 02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00 30/04 53 1,131.65 53 1,131.65 8.00 27/04 55 1,249.25 55 1,249.25 8.00 26/04 54 1,193.20 54 1,193.20 8.00 25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00 24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00 23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00 20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00 20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00 19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00 18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00 17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50 16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50 13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50 12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00 15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00 14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00 13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 07/06 - - - - 7.00 06/06 - - - - 7.00 05/06 - - - - 7.00 04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00 31/05 4 18.10 4 18.10 7.00 30/05 - - - - 7.00 29/05 - - - - 7.00 28/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 25/05 2 10.05 2 10.05 7.00 24/05 - - - - 7.00 23/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 22/05 - - - - 7.00 21/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/05 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 17/05 1 4.00 1 4.00 7.00 16/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 15/05 - - - - 7.00 14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 09/05 - - - - 7.00 08/05 - - - - 7.00 07/05 - - - - 7.00 04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00 03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00 02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 30/04 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 27/04 - - - - 7.00 26/04 2 6.20 2 6.20 7.00 25/04 - - - - 7.00 24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00 19/04 - - - - 7.00 18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 17/04 - - - - 7.00 16/04 - - - - 7.50 13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50 12/04 - - - - 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)