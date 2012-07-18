Sri Lankan rupee edges down on thin importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday, it accepted all 25 bids for 518.40 billion rupees ($9.4 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00 17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00 16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00 13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00 13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00 12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00 11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00 10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00 09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00 06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00 05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00 04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00 03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00 29/06@ 29 494.50 29 494.50 8.00 29/06 30 410.10 30 410.10 8.00 28/06 33 743.35 33 743.35 8.00 27/06 34 809.65 34 809.65 8.00 26/06 41 1,017.80 41 1,017.80 8.00 25/06 40 999.30 40 999.30 8.00 22/06 40 1,064.40 40 1,064.40 8.00 21/06 47 1,122.85 47 1,122.85 8.00 20/06 49 1,253.40 49 1,253.40 8.00 19/06 51 1,325.65 51 1,325.65 8.00 18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00 15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00 15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00 14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00 13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00 12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00 11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00 08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00 07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00 06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00 05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00 04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00 01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00 01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00 31/05 36 853.10 36 853.10 8.00 30/05 36 829.10 36 829.10 8.00 29/05 36 754.50 36 754.50 8.00 28/05 39 854.25 39 854.25 8.00 25/05 42 1,035.40 42 1,035.40 8.00 24/05 43 958.25 43 958.25 8.00 23/05 48 1,045.10 48 1,045.10 8.00 22/05 47 952.90 47 952.90 8.00 21/05 46 1,035.20 46 1,035.20 8.00 18/05@ 40 427.40 40 427.40 8.00 18/05 33 532.05 33 532.05 8.00 17/05 41 900.10 41 900.10 8.00 16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00 15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00 14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00 11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00 10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00 09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00 08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00 07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00 04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00 04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00 03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00 02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00 12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00 10/07 - - - - 7.00 09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00 06/07 - - - - 7.00 05/07 - - - - 7.00 04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00 03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00 29/06 17 77.60 17 77.60 7.00 28/06 5 32.30 5 32.30 7.00 27/06 3 4.80 3 4.80 7.00 26/06 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 25/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 22/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/06 - - - - 7.00 20/06 1 0.55 1 0.55 7.00 19/06 - - - - 7.00 18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00 15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00 14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00 13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 07/06 - - - - 7.00 06/06 - - - - 7.00 05/06 - - - - 7.00 04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00 31/05 4 18.10 4 18.10 7.00 30/05 - - - - 7.00 29/05 - - - - 7.00 28/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 25/05 2 10.05 2 10.05 7.00 24/05 - - - - 7.00 23/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 22/05 - - - - 7.00 21/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/05 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 17/05 1 4.00 1 4.00 7.00 16/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 15/05 - - - - 7.00 14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 09/05 - - - - 7.00 08/05 - - - - 7.00 07/05 - - - - 7.00 04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00 03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00 02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai)
Indian shares rose on Wednesday in line with broader Asian markets as investors awaited key political and economic events including the monetary policy meeting in India.