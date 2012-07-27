The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, it accepted all
25 bids for 318.2 bln rupees ($5.8 billion) at its three-day
afternoon repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
The total repo bids on Friday rose to 496.8 bln rupees from
223 bln rupees on Thursday.
The central bank also accepted all 7 bids for 2.3 bln rupees
at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 15 bids for 178.60
billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
27/07@ 25 318.20 25 318.20 8.00
27/07 15 178.60 15 178.60 8.00
26/07 14 223.00 14 223.00 8.00
25/07 17 339.20 17 339.20 8.00
24/07 15 240.10 15 240.10 8.00
23/07 22 399.90 22 399.90 8.00
20/07 28 592.10 28 592.10 8.00
19/07 21 420.70 21 420.70 8.00
18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00
17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00
16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00
13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00
13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00
12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00
11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00
10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00
09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00
06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00
05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00
04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00
03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00
29/06@ 29 494.50 29 494.50 8.00
29/06 30 410.10 30 410.10 8.00
28/06 33 743.35 33 743.35 8.00
27/06 34 809.65 34 809.65 8.00
26/06 41 1,017.80 41 1,017.80 8.00
25/06 40 999.30 40 999.30 8.00
22/06 40 1,064.40 40 1,064.40 8.00
21/06 47 1,122.85 47 1,122.85 8.00
20/06 49 1,253.40 49 1,253.40 8.00
19/06 51 1,325.65 51 1,325.65 8.00
18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00
15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00
15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00
14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00
13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00
12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00
11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00
08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00
07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00
06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00
05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00
04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00
01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00
01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00
31/05 36 853.10 36 853.10 8.00
30/05 36 829.10 36 829.10 8.00
29/05 36 754.50 36 754.50 8.00
28/05 39 854.25 39 854.25 8.00
25/05 42 1,035.40 42 1,035.40 8.00
24/05 43 958.25 43 958.25 8.00
23/05 48 1,045.10 48 1,045.10 8.00
22/05 47 952.90 47 952.90 8.00
21/05 46 1,035.20 46 1,035.20 8.00
18/05@ 40 427.40 40 427.40 8.00
18/05 33 532.05 33 532.05 8.00
17/05 41 900.10 41 900.10 8.00
16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00
15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00
14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00
11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00
10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00
09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00
08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00
07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00
04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00
04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00
03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00
02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
27/07 7 2.3 7 2.3 7.00
26/07 1 5.0 1 5.0 7.00
25/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00
24/07 - - - - 7.00
23/07 2 0.4 2 0.4 7.00
20/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
19/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00
18/07 - - - - 7.00
17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00
12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00
10/07 - - - - 7.00
09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00
06/07 - - - - 7.00
05/07 - - - - 7.00
04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00
03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00
29/06 17 77.60 17 77.60 7.00
28/06 5 32.30 5 32.30 7.00
27/06 3 4.80 3 4.80 7.00
26/06 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00
25/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00
22/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
21/06 - - - - 7.00
20/06 1 0.55 1 0.55 7.00
19/06 - - - - 7.00
18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00
15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00
14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00
13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00
08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
07/06 - - - - 7.00
06/06 - - - - 7.00
05/06 - - - - 7.00
04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00
31/05 4 18.10 4 18.10 7.00
30/05 - - - - 7.00
29/05 - - - - 7.00
28/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
25/05 2 10.05 2 10.05 7.00
24/05 - - - - 7.00
23/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
22/05 - - - - 7.00
21/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
18/05 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
17/05 1 4.00 1 4.00 7.00
16/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
15/05 - - - - 7.00
14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00
11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
09/05 - - - - 7.00
08/05 - - - - 7.00
07/05 - - - - 7.00
04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00
03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00
02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1 = 55.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai)