The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, it accepted all 25 bids for 318.2 bln rupees ($5.8 billion) at its three-day afternoon repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. The total repo bids on Friday rose to 496.8 bln rupees from 223 bln rupees on Thursday. The central bank also accepted all 7 bids for 2.3 bln rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 15 bids for 178.60 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/07@ 25 318.20 25 318.20 8.00 27/07 15 178.60 15 178.60 8.00 26/07 14 223.00 14 223.00 8.00 25/07 17 339.20 17 339.20 8.00 24/07 15 240.10 15 240.10 8.00 23/07 22 399.90 22 399.90 8.00 20/07 28 592.10 28 592.10 8.00 19/07 21 420.70 21 420.70 8.00 18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00 17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00 16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00 13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00 13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00 12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00 11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00 10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00 09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00 06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00 05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00 04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00 03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00 29/06@ 29 494.50 29 494.50 8.00 29/06 30 410.10 30 410.10 8.00 28/06 33 743.35 33 743.35 8.00 27/06 34 809.65 34 809.65 8.00 26/06 41 1,017.80 41 1,017.80 8.00 25/06 40 999.30 40 999.30 8.00 22/06 40 1,064.40 40 1,064.40 8.00 21/06 47 1,122.85 47 1,122.85 8.00 20/06 49 1,253.40 49 1,253.40 8.00 19/06 51 1,325.65 51 1,325.65 8.00 18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00 15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00 15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00 14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00 13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00 12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00 11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00 08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00 07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00 06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00 05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00 04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00 01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00 01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00 31/05 36 853.10 36 853.10 8.00 30/05 36 829.10 36 829.10 8.00 29/05 36 754.50 36 754.50 8.00 28/05 39 854.25 39 854.25 8.00 25/05 42 1,035.40 42 1,035.40 8.00 24/05 43 958.25 43 958.25 8.00 23/05 48 1,045.10 48 1,045.10 8.00 22/05 47 952.90 47 952.90 8.00 21/05 46 1,035.20 46 1,035.20 8.00 18/05@ 40 427.40 40 427.40 8.00 18/05 33 532.05 33 532.05 8.00 17/05 41 900.10 41 900.10 8.00 16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00 15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00 14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00 11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00 10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00 09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00 08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00 07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00 04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00 04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00 03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00 02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 27/07 7 2.3 7 2.3 7.00 26/07 1 5.0 1 5.0 7.00 25/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 24/07 - - - - 7.00 23/07 2 0.4 2 0.4 7.00 20/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 19/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 18/07 - - - - 7.00 17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00 12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00 10/07 - - - - 7.00 09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00 06/07 - - - - 7.00 05/07 - - - - 7.00 04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00 03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00 29/06 17 77.60 17 77.60 7.00 28/06 5 32.30 5 32.30 7.00 27/06 3 4.80 3 4.80 7.00 26/06 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 25/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 22/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/06 - - - - 7.00 20/06 1 0.55 1 0.55 7.00 19/06 - - - - 7.00 18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00 15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00 14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00 13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 07/06 - - - - 7.00 06/06 - - - - 7.00 05/06 - - - - 7.00 04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00 31/05 4 18.10 4 18.10 7.00 30/05 - - - - 7.00 29/05 - - - - 7.00 28/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 25/05 2 10.05 2 10.05 7.00 24/05 - - - - 7.00 23/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 22/05 - - - - 7.00 21/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/05 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 17/05 1 4.00 1 4.00 7.00 16/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 15/05 - - - - 7.00 14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 09/05 - - - - 7.00 08/05 - - - - 7.00 07/05 - - - - 7.00 04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00 03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00 02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai)