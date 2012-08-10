The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all 21 bids for 267.8 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) at its three-day afternoon repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The total three-day repo bids rose to 642.5 billion rupees on Friday, compared with 615.35 billion rupees on Thursday at the one-day repo auction. The central bank also said it accepted all five bids for 5.90 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 25 bids for 374.70 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/08@ 21 267.80 21 267.80 8.00 10/08 25 374.70 25 374.70 8.00 09/08 30 615.35 30 615.35 8.00 08/08 22 475.70 22 475.70 8.00 07/08 17 241.40 17 241.40 8.00 06/08 13 217.15 13 217.15 8.00 03/08 14 177.95 14 177.95 8.00 02/08 18 260.15 18 260.15 8.00 01/08 25 473.95 25 473.95 8.00 31/07 26 553.40 26 553.40 8.00 30/07 26 488.95 26 488.95 8.00 27/07@ 25 318.20 25 318.20 8.00 27/07 15 178.60 15 178.60 8.00 26/07 14 223.00 14 223.00 8.00 25/07 17 339.20 17 339.20 8.00 24/07 15 240.10 15 240.10 8.00 23/07 22 399.90 22 399.90 8.00 20/07 28 592.10 28 592.10 8.00 19/07 21 420.70 21 420.70 8.00 18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00 17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00 16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00 13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00 13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00 12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00 11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00 10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00 09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00 06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00 05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00 04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00 03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00 29/06@ 29 494.50 29 494.50 8.00 29/06 30 410.10 30 410.10 8.00 28/06 33 743.35 33 743.35 8.00 27/06 34 809.65 34 809.65 8.00 26/06 41 1,017.80 41 1,017.80 8.00 25/06 40 999.30 40 999.30 8.00 22/06 40 1,064.40 40 1,064.40 8.00 21/06 47 1,122.85 47 1,122.85 8.00 20/06 49 1,253.40 49 1,253.40 8.00 19/06 51 1,325.65 51 1,325.65 8.00 18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00 15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00 15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00 14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00 13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00 12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00 11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00 08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00 07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00 06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00 05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00 04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00 01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00 01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 10/08 5 5.90 5 5.90 7.00 09/08 - - - - 7.00 08/08 - - - - 7.00 07/08 - - - - 7.00 06/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 03/08 - - - - 7.00 02/08 - - - - 7.00 01/08 - - - - 7.00 31/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 30/07 - - - - 7.00 27/07 7 2.3 7 2.3 7.00 26/07 1 5.0 1 5.0 7.00 25/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 24/07 - - - - 7.00 23/07 2 0.4 2 0.4 7.00 20/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 19/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 18/07 - - - - 7.00 17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00 12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00 10/07 - - - - 7.00 09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00 06/07 - - - - 7.00 05/07 - - - - 7.00 04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00 03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00 29/06 17 77.60 17 77.60 7.00 28/06 5 32.30 5 32.30 7.00 27/06 3 4.80 3 4.80 7.00 26/06 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 25/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 22/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/06 - - - - 7.00 20/06 1 0.55 1 0.55 7.00 19/06 - - - - 7.00 18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00 15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00 14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00 13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 07/06 - - - - 7.00 06/06 - - - - 7.00 05/06 - - - - 7.00 04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)