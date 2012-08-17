India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, it accepted all 27 bids for 483.75 billion rupees ($8.7 billion) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 17/08 27 483.75 27 483.75 8.00 16/08 27 586.95 27 586.95 8.00 14/08 32 714.70 32 714.70 8.00 13/08 25 647.55 25 647.55 8.00 10/08@ 21 267.80 21 267.80 8.00 10/08 25 374.70 25 374.70 8.00 09/08 30 615.35 30 615.35 8.00 08/08 22 475.70 22 475.70 8.00 07/08 17 241.40 17 241.40 8.00 06/08 13 217.15 13 217.15 8.00 03/08 14 177.95 14 177.95 8.00 02/08 18 260.15 18 260.15 8.00 01/08 25 473.95 25 473.95 8.00 31/07 26 553.40 26 553.40 8.00 30/07 26 488.95 26 488.95 8.00 27/07@ 25 318.20 25 318.20 8.00 27/07 15 178.60 15 178.60 8.00 26/07 14 223.00 14 223.00 8.00 25/07 17 339.20 17 339.20 8.00 24/07 15 240.10 15 240.10 8.00 23/07 22 399.90 22 399.90 8.00 20/07 28 592.10 28 592.10 8.00 19/07 21 420.70 21 420.70 8.00 18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00 17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00 16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00 13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00 13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00 12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00 11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00 10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00 09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00 06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00 05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00 04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00 03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00 29/06@ 29 494.50 29 494.50 8.00 29/06 30 410.10 30 410.10 8.00 28/06 33 743.35 33 743.35 8.00 27/06 34 809.65 34 809.65 8.00 26/06 41 1,017.80 41 1,017.80 8.00 25/06 40 999.30 40 999.30 8.00 22/06 40 1,064.40 40 1,064.40 8.00 21/06 47 1,122.85 47 1,122.85 8.00 20/06 49 1,253.40 49 1,253.40 8.00 19/06 51 1,325.65 51 1,325.65 8.00 18/06 36 999.90 36 999.90 8.00 15/06@ 27 323.45 27 323.45 8.00 15/06 28 545.90 28 545.90 8.00 14/06 27 705.20 27 705.20 8.00 13/06 30 691.15 30 691.15 8.00 12/06 33 853.05 33 853.05 8.00 11/06 36 886.85 36 886.85 8.00 08/06 39 1,035.90 39 1,035.90 8.00 07/06 42 865.15 42 865.15 8.00 06/06 34 872.30 34 872.30 8.00 05/06 32 778.90 32 778.90 8.00 04/06 40 933.55 40 933.55 8.00 01/06@ 17 247.00 17 247.00 8.00 01/06 23 413.00 23 413.00 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 16/08 - - - - 7.00 14/08 - - - - 7.00 13/08 - - - - 7.00 10/08 5 5.90 5 5.90 7.00 09/08 - - - - 7.00 08/08 - - - - 7.00 07/08 - - - - 7.00 06/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 03/08 - - - - 7.00 02/08 - - - - 7.00 01/08 - - - - 7.00 31/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 30/07 - - - - 7.00 27/07 7 2.3 7 2.3 7.00 26/07 1 5.0 1 5.0 7.00 25/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 24/07 - - - - 7.00 23/07 2 0.4 2 0.4 7.00 20/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 19/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 18/07 - - - - 7.00 17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00 12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00 10/07 - - - - 7.00 09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00 06/07 - - - - 7.00 05/07 - - - - 7.00 04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00 03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00 29/06 17 77.60 17 77.60 7.00 28/06 5 32.30 5 32.30 7.00 27/06 3 4.80 3 4.80 7.00 26/06 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 25/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 22/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/06 - - - - 7.00 20/06 1 0.55 1 0.55 7.00 19/06 - - - - 7.00 18/06 2 0.35 2 0.35 7.00 15/06 4 9.00 4 9.00 7.00 14/06 4 4.65 4 4.65 7.00 13/06 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 12/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 11/06 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.00 08/06 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 07/06 - - - - 7.00 06/06 - - - - 7.00 05/06 - - - - 7.00 04/06 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 01/06 9 45.50 9 45.50 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc