The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday, it accepted all
34 bids for 771.10 billion rupees ($14.4 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00
22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00
19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00
19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00
18/10 37 1,016.35 37 1,016.35 8.00
17/10 30 862.60 30 862.60 8.00
16/10 29 781.85 29 781.85 8.00
15/10 29 701.10 29 701.10 8.00
12/10 23 458.40 23 458.40 8.00
11/10 29 692.65 29 692.65 8.00
10/10 25 633.25 25 633.25 8.00
09/10 26 652.95 26 652.95 8.00
08/10 25 611.80 25 611.80 8.00
05/10@ 13 102.35 13 102.35 8.00
05/10 8 118.35 8 118.35 8.00
04/10 4 68.50 4 68.50 8.00
03/10 6 139.30 6 139.30 8.00
01/10 27 689.60 27 689.60 8.00
28/09 32 854.40 32 854.40 8.00
27/09 30 602.70 30 602.70 8.00
26/09 25 565.00 25 565.00 8.00
25/09 29 797.60 29 797.60 8.00
24/09 29 801.30 29 801.30 8.00
21/09@ 21 281.25 21 281.25 8.00
21/09 23 491.85 23 491.85 8.00
20/09 31 852.95 31 852.95 8.00
18/09 24 681.25 24 681.25 8.00
17/09 17 536.55 17 536.55 8.00
14/09 21 551.20 21 551.20 8.00
13/09 16 322.35 16 322.35 8.00
12/09 15 307.45 15 307.45 8.00
11/09 23 513.90 23 513.90 8.00
10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00
07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00
07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00
06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00
05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00
04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00
03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00
31/08 18 370.80 18 370.80 8.00
30/08 16 338.65 16 338.65 8.00
29/08 21 460.30 21 460.30 8.00
28/08 22 571.20 22 571.20 8.00
27/08 22 648.30 22 648.30 8.00
24/08@ 18 175.05 18 175.05 8.00
24/08 22 356.50 22 356.50 8.00
23/08 15 342.95 15 342.95 8.00
22/08 16 389.65 16 389.65 8.00
21/08 15 360.70 15 360.70 8.00
17/08 27 483.75 27 483.75 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
22/10 - - - - 7.00
19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00
18/10 - - - - 7.00
17/10 - - - - 7.00
16/10 - - - - 7.00
15/10 1 0.2 1 0.2 7.00
12/10 - - - - 7.00
11/10 - - - - 7.00
10/10 - - - - 7.00
09/10 - - - - 7.00
08/10 - - - - 7.00
05/10 16 202.30 16 202.30 7.00
04/10 5 9.30 5 9.30 7.00
03/10 2 2.40 2 2.40 7.00
01/10 11 85.00 11 85.00 7.00
28/09 5 39.00 5 39.00 7.00
27/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00
26/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00
25/09 - - - - 7.00
24/09 - - - - 7.00
21/09 7 10.60 7 10.60 7.00
20/09 2 6.05 2 6.05 7.00
18/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
17/09 - - - - 7.00
14/09 - - - - 7.00
13/09 - - - - 7.00
12/09 - - - - 7.00
11/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
10/09 - - - - 7.00
07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00
06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00
05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00
04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00
03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00
31/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
30/08 - - - - 7.00
29/08 - - - - 7.00
28/08 - - - - 7.00
27/08 - - - - 7.00
24/08 9 20.10 9 20.10 7.00
23/08 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00
22/08 2 0.90 2 0.90 7.00
21/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
17/08 2 2.05 2 2.05 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1=53.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)