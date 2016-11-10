India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would allow market participants to "re-repo", or to lend out, securities received under its reverse repo operations starting Nov. 26, the latest in a push to deepen fixed income markets.
The RBI also said it would allow participants to reflect the market value of collateral securities when utilising the central bank's repo and reverse repo operations.
The central bank has announced a series of measures to develop fixed income markets, including moving to enable banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral when borrowing funds from its overnight repo window.
For statement see: bit.ly/2fEXhMo
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.