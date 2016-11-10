A woman holds 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes as she stands in a queue to deposit her money inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would allow market participants to "re-repo", or to lend out, securities received under its reverse repo operations starting Nov. 26, the latest in a push to deepen fixed income markets.

The RBI also said it would allow participants to reflect the market value of collateral securities when utilising the central bank's repo and reverse repo operations.

The central bank has announced a series of measures to develop fixed income markets, including moving to enable banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral when borrowing funds from its overnight repo window.

For statement see: bit.ly/2fEXhMo

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)